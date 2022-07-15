B. Riley Weighs in on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Shares of XFLT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
