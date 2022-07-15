B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 267 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 180,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.