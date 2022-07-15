BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAB Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.05. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

BAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. BAB’s payout ratio is presently 80.02%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

