Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.84

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 267.38 ($3.18). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.06), with a volume of 1,653,813 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,151.82.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

