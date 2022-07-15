Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 56.6% in June

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Bâloise stock remained flat at $$155.75 during trading on Friday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.