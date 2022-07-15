Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCH. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

