Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.57. Approximately 1,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCH. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $7,571,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

