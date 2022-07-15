Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 154.5% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.