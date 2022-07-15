Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.