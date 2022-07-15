Bank of America Downgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $192.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 52 week low of $190.54 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.