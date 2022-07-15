Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 1,009,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,451,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 118,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

