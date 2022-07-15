Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $37.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

