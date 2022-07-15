Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT Raised to €9.40

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.80) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

