Bao Finance Hits One Day Volume of $52,962.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $52,962.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

