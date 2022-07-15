Barclays Cuts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €66.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €67.00 ($67.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CLLNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($64.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($65.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

