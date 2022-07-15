Barclays Downgrades Chemring Group (LON:CHG) to Underweight

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 336 ($4.00) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 360 ($4.28). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CHG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 331 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,778. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.50 ($4.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £937.30 million and a PE ratio of 2,062.50.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £64,000 ($76,117.98). In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.85), for a total value of £58,320 ($69,362.51). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £64,000 ($76,117.98).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

