Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 314,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,123,263 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $6.96.

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

