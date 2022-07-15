Barclays Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $157.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $190.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

