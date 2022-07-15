Barclays Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

