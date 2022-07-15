Barclays Trims Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price to $43.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.25.
NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34.
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,854,420 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
