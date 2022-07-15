Barclays Trims Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price to $43.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,854,420 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.