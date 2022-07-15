Barclays Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Navient stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.64. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Navient by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 156,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

