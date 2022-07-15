Barclays Trims Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price to 400.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 405.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPDKY stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.