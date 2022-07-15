Barclays Trims Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Target Price to 400.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 405.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TPDKY stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.06.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
