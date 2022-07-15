Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $590.45 million and approximately $73.50 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,691,558 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

