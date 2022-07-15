Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 31,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.