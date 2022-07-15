Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $8.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTEGF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

BTEGF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 80.01%. The business had revenue of $531.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

