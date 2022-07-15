BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

BBSEY stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

