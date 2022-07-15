BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.4% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

SO stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

