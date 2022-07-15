Beacon (BECN) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $309,647.89 and $5,083.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00136181 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.