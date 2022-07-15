Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Belden stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Belden by 394.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Belden by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Belden by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

