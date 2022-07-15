BELLUS Health’s (BLU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

BELLUS Health stock opened at C$11.79 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.9499999 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

