Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 24,602 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 0.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

EXC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

