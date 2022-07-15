Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys 7,795 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

HNDL stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.