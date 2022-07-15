Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

