Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $383.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

