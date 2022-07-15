Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $723,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,722 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,782 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.