Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 8,493 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,296.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

