Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 26,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $5,891,490.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,876,244.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 675,680 shares of company stock worth $148,605,699 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $217.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

