Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $172.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

