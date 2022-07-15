Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Institutional Buying and Selling
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8,605.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 1,062,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 92,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 45,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $28.29 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.
