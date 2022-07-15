Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,920,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.