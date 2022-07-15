Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

