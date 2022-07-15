Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 553,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 507,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
