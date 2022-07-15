Berenberg Bank Lowers Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 400

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.83) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 478 ($5.69).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LON:ATYM traded up GBX 15.10 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 260.10 ($3.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,858. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 231 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 388.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of £363.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.25.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.