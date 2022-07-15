BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $743,359.00

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $5.14 million and $743,359.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

