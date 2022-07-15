Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 4.8%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $585.65 and last traded at $585.65. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.98.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

