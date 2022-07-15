Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Financial Review

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -29.18% -46.52% -30.64% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -154.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $7.20 million 5.19 -$7.45 million ($0.34) -8.56 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 39.53 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -1.77

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.1% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Biomerica has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.74%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Biomerica beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy; Helicobacter pylori products, as well as develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

