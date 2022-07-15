Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Up 6.4%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 2,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.09 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $25,911,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $12,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $9,967,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Bioventus by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bioventus by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 333,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.