Bismuth Price Down 68.1% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

