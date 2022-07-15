Biswap (BSW) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Biswap (BSW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Biswap has a total market cap of $84.49 million and $12.28 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053156 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.
About Biswap
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Biswap Coin Trading
