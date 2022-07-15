BitCore Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $942,784.34 and approximately $129,305.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,406.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.40 or 0.05798987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00249280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00651216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00071571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00502736 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

